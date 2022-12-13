Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Toolz Oniru-Demuren’s Twinnie Son, Asher Clocks 4

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is celebrating one if her unemployed little people as her first son, Asher aka Chairman clocks 4.

The media personality and mother of two, took to her Instagram page to share side by side photos of herself and her baby boy, which probes he is indeed her twin.

With Luther Vandross’ ‘Never Too Much’ playing in the background, Toolz wrote a sweet birthday message to Asher.

“My twinnie, one of my heartbeats outside my body, my rainbow baby, the first one to call me mummy, my chairman….. Happy 4th birthday my darling! Love you to infinity and back.”

