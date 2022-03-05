Toolz Oniru-Demuren Takes Steps to Ensure Her Sons “Blow” Like Wizkid or Davido

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is taking all the steps necessary to ensure that at least one of her sons grows up to be a mega superstar.

The media personality who has started music lessons for the boys; Chairman and General, got into the thick of things as she sat Chairman down for yet another lesson.

Toolz Oniru-Demuren noted that the aim is to ensure that one of her two sons blows like Wizkid, Davido or Burnaboy and takes the family out of the “ghetto.”

However it seemed that Chairman had had enough music lessons for one day as he looked like he was over the session in a video his mother put up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...