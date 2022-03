Toolz Oniru-Demuren gifted fans a rare insight into what herself and her husband look like when they’re not out and about.

The media personality and mother of two posted a drawing that she tagged herself and her husband’s alter egos; Calpol and Toooss.

Toolz revealed that they had been gifted the drawing by a sketch artist while they were out for dinner on Valentine’s Day.

She added that she and her husband, Tunde Demuren had a good laugh upon sighting the drawing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...