Toolz Oniru-Demuren Shares How Her Husband Humbled Her Chic Fashion Outfit

Toolz Oniru-Demuren was brought down from a fashion high by none other than her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren.

The mother of two and media personality shared how she had been looking forward to making a chic fashion statement but that dream was cut short.

Toolz noted that she had come across a cute Ankara skirt she had never worn in her wardrobe and had decided to pair it with a white shirt for a tailored look.

She noted that she had been trying out the skirt which had become a little loose and thinking of the adjustment her tailor would make, when her husband walked in and asked where she had gotten the First Bank aso-ebi.

She stated that she was initially confused until she saw the elephant drawings (the insignia of First Bank Nigeria) on her Ankara skirt and now she can’t unsee it neither can she make a fashion statement with the skirt.

