Toolz Oniru-Demuren is giving an insight into what it was like growing up in a polygamous home.

The on air personality and mother of two shared her thoughts via her Instagram stories, noting that children raised in polygamous homes are usually damaged.

“I’ve realised that a lot of things about me that I want to change are due to things I experienced as a child particularly coming from a polygamous family. Polygamous families rarely produce undamaged children (in my opinion),” she wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...