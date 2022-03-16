Wednesday, March 16, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Toolz Oniru-Demuren Says Men Turned Off by Successful Women Give Off Little D*ck Energy

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is not about to have a conversation with folks who think it’s right that being succes or a high earner disqualifies a woman from finding a man.

The media personality shared her thoughts in reaction to her post where a certain man had talked about his encounter with a successful woman who said she didn’t anything else asides from a man.

The man had noted that no man would want her and she was immediately disqualified from the list of prospective because she was a high earner and successful and Toolz was in no mood to entertain that.

She noted that men who are turned off by this kind of women give off little d*ck energy.

A lot of folks had something to say about her stance on the matter and she took to her Instagram stories to address

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: