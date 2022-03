Toolz Oniru-Demuren is puzzled by a phenomenon that seems prevalent amongst people once they get married.

The OAP posed a question on her Instagram stories wondering why some folks ditch their single friends when they get married.

Toolz wondered if the reason is so that they are not led astray and said as much.

“Why on earth would you end your friendship with your single friends because you got married? So they won’t lead you astray or what?” She asked.

