Tuesday, April 26, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Toolz Oniru-Demuren Confesses to Missing Partying Like Her Life Depended On It

Toolz Oniru-Demuren had some wild years in her younger days so it’s no wonder that she sometimes misses that era with the advent of adulthood, marriage and motherhood.

Th OAP and mother of two confessed that she misses the days when she could afford to turn without responsibilities and her body making a mockery of her.

Toolz posted the screenshot of a tweet which read “I miss my own energy. I used to be so full of life”. She however noted that she was changing a few things about the tweet as it applies to her current reality. She wrote, “Changing the last bit to….Used to turn up like my life depended on it.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: