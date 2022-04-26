Toolz Oniru-Demuren Confesses to Missing Partying Like Her Life Depended On It

Toolz Oniru-Demuren had some wild years in her younger days so it’s no wonder that she sometimes misses that era with the advent of adulthood, marriage and motherhood.

Th OAP and mother of two confessed that she misses the days when she could afford to turn without responsibilities and her body making a mockery of her.

Toolz posted the screenshot of a tweet which read “I miss my own energy. I used to be so full of life”. She however noted that she was changing a few things about the tweet as it applies to her current reality. She wrote, “Changing the last bit to….Used to turn up like my life depended on it.”

