Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Toolz Oniru-Demuren Compares Strong vs Powerful Women

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is sharing her thoughts on the strong woman debate.

The media personality had earlier made a post where she stated that she was owning her softness and dine with being tagged a strong woman.

Off the back of that post, Toolz took to Instagram to explain why she would rather not be called a strong woman.

She stated that everytime she has been referred to as a strong woman, it has been in describing loss or heartache or pain; situations like losing a child, a parent, etc.

Toolz Oniru-Demuren disclosed that when she became the first female programme director for a group of radio stations (Beat FM), she didn’t hear a word of it neither was she referred to as a strong woman in connection to that.

The mother of two noted that she will rather be referred to as a powerful woman as opposed to a strong woman.

