Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Toolz Oniru-Demuren Celebrates First Anniversary of Music School

Not many people know that Toolz Oniru-Demuren is a self-taught music teacher who established a music school just a year ago.

The media personality and mother of two celebrated the first anniversary of the school via her Instagram page with a throwback video.

Though the school only has two students still, her sons; Chairman and General, it’s taking students and will continue to offer lessons.

Toolz Oniru-Demuren posted a video from one of her classes which showed her teaching her sons the lyrics to a track by one of our Nigerian artistes.

The boys were well behaved and maintained rapt attention during the lesson. Chairman also managed to get a grasp of the song taught as shown in the clip.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: