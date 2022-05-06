Toolz Oniru-Demuren Celebrates First Anniversary of Music School

Not many people know that Toolz Oniru-Demuren is a self-taught music teacher who established a music school just a year ago.

The media personality and mother of two celebrated the first anniversary of the school via her Instagram page with a throwback video.

Though the school only has two students still, her sons; Chairman and General, it’s taking students and will continue to offer lessons.

Toolz Oniru-Demuren posted a video from one of her classes which showed her teaching her sons the lyrics to a track by one of our Nigerian artistes.

The boys were well behaved and maintained rapt attention during the lesson. Chairman also managed to get a grasp of the song taught as shown in the clip.

