Saturday, November 19, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Too many incompetent people in Buhari’s Govt – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi claims that unqualified persons are holding several government positions.

Obi said this on Saturday, arguing that the situation is creating problems for Nigeria in different forms.

“We are all aware of the problems and the issues confronting us. Bad leaders. Insecurity. Corruption. Mismanagement of the economy. Incompetent people holding positions at different levels of government. Abject poverty in the midst of plenty,” he tweeted on his handle.

“Ethno-religious crises. But all of these are mere symptoms. We see the manifestations, but the real problem is deep down. Every four years we attempt to treat the symptoms by electing the person who has convinced us that he is the solution to our woes. Then he disappoints us.”

But Nigerians have a chance to change that as far as the former Anambra State governor is concerned.

“Let it not happen in 2023,” he added. “We must seize the moment.”

