Tonye Cole Hails Wife for Sacrifices, Tells Folks Not to be Jealous of Her

Tonye Cole has taken to his Instagram to publicly hail his wife for her sacrifices during the early years of their marriage.

The Rivers State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, urged folks not to be Jealous of his wife now that she’s enjoying.

Cole, who shared a throwback photo of him and his wife on Wednesday, pointed out the sacrifices that his wife, Sylvia, made for his business and political career.

He said, “Starting Sahara many years ago, my wife and I made a tough decision to put everything I had at the time into setting up the company. For the first two years or more, I didn’t earn a salary, and all the money we managed to make went back into the company.

“My wife, @thesylviacole was a registrar at the University of Lagos in LUTH at the time. I remember we had a toddler, my son, to cater for, and I had to be in Port-Harcourt for long periods during those two years.”

Revealing the extent of her sacrifices, Cole added, “Those were some tough years, but my wife proved herself to be tougher. She supported me so much that she held the home, put food on the table, paid our rent, all with her salary for more than two years. Covering for me like she did, gave me the confidence and clarity of mind to focus and build Sahara.

“Today, if you see her enjoying the fruit of her labour, please don’t be jealous, she actually worked for it, and paid a price for it; the price of standing by me, believing in me when I needed her the most.

“Till this moment, she still stands by me, supporting me all the way, especially since I made the decision to climb this political mountain.”

