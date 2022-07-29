Tony Umez Angrily Calls Out His Telecom Service Provider

Tony Umez is beyond pissed at the quality of service he has been receiving from his Telecoms provider, Airtel.

The veteran Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to angrily call out the company for repeatedly changing his service plan without his consent.

Tony Umez noted that he realised that he had been moved from his current service plan to another, after all of his airtime bonus for Airtel to Airtel calls, Airtel to other networks and data were all wiped off.

He revealed that he had called customer service to lay his complaint and was told that his plan was upgraded without his consent.

Umez also added that the service rep he spoke with on the phone, hung up on him after the usual apology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...