Tonto Dikeh has issued a severe warning to all and sundry via her social media page.

The actress and mother of one has warned folks against sending her explicit content featuring minors.

Tonto Dikeh issued this warning in the wake of a video making the rounds which featured a 10-year-old girl allegedly involved in sexual activities.

The actress shared that she is sick and tired of seeing this and will call the police on anyone who sends it to her.

