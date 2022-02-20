Tonto Dikeh Warms Hearts With Clip from Son’s Inter-house Sports

Tonto Dikeh is a very intentional and hands-on where it concerns parenting her son, Andre and she doesn’t hesitate to show it.
The mother of one shared a heartwarming clip from her son’s school Inter-house sports competition where she was on ground and fully participated.
When it was time for parents to represent their children/wards’ houses in a race, she was front and centre and came second.
Tonto Dikeh noted her disappointment at not earning gold but it was all love and laughter and very heartwarming in the clip.