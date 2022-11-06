Tonto Dikeh Speaks on Her Many Public Relationships, Says It’s Irrelevant to Her Politics

Tonto Dikeh is letting it be known that matters regarding her bedroom affairs has no relevance on her quest for a political career.

The actress cum politician, who is the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Rivers State, said this during a chat on ‘WithChude’ with Chude Jideonwo, which was posted on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

Asked about voters’ perception of her and her relationships, which had been fodder for public conversations, she responded, “You’re not ready for change, because you cannot be looking at my bedroom life, and telling me that I cannot change you, that I can’t change the state. That’s irrelevant. If we’re having a marriage conversation, that can come up, but if we’re talking about leadership, that shouldn’t even be a yardstick of a conversation.

“I don’t want to say too much, but the truth is, we all know what we want. What if a husband has nothing for me? What if that’s not where I want life to carry me? There’s so many so many things that people should look at. What if I have said to myself, I do not ever want? I’m just saying, you know? What if a person has said to herself, I don’t want to ever get married, but I want to rule? So, I can’t do that because there’s no man beside me? We should be wise.”

Asked if she’s worried about her opponents using her relationship breakdowns against her, she said, “They will and I’m very ready for it. I think I will be that candidate who will say, ‘Hey, you missed that part, touch it.’ I’m not scared of anything; I own my life with my chest. I am not ashamed of what I’ve been through, what I’m going to go through, or what I came out from. No!”

