Tonto Dikeh Shades Colleagues Who Mocked Her Situation with Ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill

Tonto Dikeh decided on a course of ‘violence’ with a recent social media post.

The actress and mother of one who confessed that she was the breadwinner during her marriage to businessman, Olakunle Churchill, catering to him and his mother, has shaded folks who mocked her then situation.

Dikeh is is seeking the deputy governor’s seat of Rivers State noted thag almost everyone who laughed at her at that time, are in the very same boat she was in.

“My point is never laugh at a disappointment/fuckup because it’s not yours,” she admonished.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...