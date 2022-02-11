Tonto Dikeh Says She Doesn’t Attend Burials as She Speaks on Mom’s Death

Tonto Dikeh has been bereaved for quite some time now owing to the death of her step-mother whom she calls mum.

The actress has however reached out to friends and loved ones who feel that she’s shutting them out, via her Instagram page.

Tonto Dikeh noted that as a child, she made the decision never to attend burials and is sticking to it.

She further disclosed that her mum’s burial will/might be her first ever and only one, reason why she’s refusing to intimate her friends about the details.

Tonto Dikeh added that if these friends were to come around for the burial, that men’s she would owe them a debt she would be unable to repay.

She asked for only prayers for her family during this difficult time and said no to financial gifts and condolence messages.

