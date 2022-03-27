Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Spent Over N8.3 Million in A Month for Hotel Accommodations

Tonto Dikeh has revealed the whopping sum she spent in hotel accommodations for just a month of lodging there.

The former actress and mother of one made the disclosure via her Instagram stories while she chiding her son, King Andre who had refused to go home.

Tonto noted that they had been lodged at the hotel which gives out a room for N270,000.00 per night for a month.

She was trying to re-book another room to make her son happy but the APC convention over the weekend made it impossible as all the rooms had been booked.

She therefore told King that they should go home as their house is way finer and save their remaining fund from which N8,370,000 had gone into hotel lodging.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...