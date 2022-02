Tonto Dikeh has revealed one of the most toxic things she has ever done in her life.

The actress and mother of one shared this via her verified Instagram page on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Tonto Dikeh stated that she ignored the terrible habit of a person because she loved this individual.

“One of the most toxic things I have ever done is ignore the bad in someone because I love them,” she said. She then went on to add the warning, “Don’t be me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...