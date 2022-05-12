Tonto Dikeh Reveals Her Pet Names for the Men in her Life

Tonto Dikeh has decided to let her fans in on the secret pet names she calls the men in her life.

The mother of one took to her choice social media platform; Instagram to share a screenshot of her call logs.

From the photo she posted, Tonto Dikeh saved these men’s contacts using a description of their genitals. She had one number saved as ‘Community D*ck’ and another as ‘Good D*ck’ and so on.

“I decided to address the men in my life as they should… My phone log is a mess,” she captioned the post.

