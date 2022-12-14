Tonto Dikeh Responds to Ex-husband Olakunle Churchill ‘s Cousin

Tonto Dikeh isn’t one to let sleeping dogs lie, so naturally she had a response for her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s cousin, Gbemi.

The kinsman of the aspiring politician’s ex-husband had taken to Instagram to slam the latter over her Instagram post where she alluded to feeding a grown man and his mother whole being married.

Gbemi had accused her of using Churchill to chase clout, saying she descends into making disparaging remarks about him because she sees his progress, and the fact that he is unbothered by her antics.

Taking to her Instagram page, Dikeh responded by noting that she is focusing on her politics right now. She also threw shade at Churchill, stating that his brand only exists because of her power and influence and she won’t be dragged into reviving it.

She went on to add that if/when the ‘culprits’ deny her claims, she’ll be good and ready.

