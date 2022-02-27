Tonto Dikeh Responds to Critic Faulting Her for Advertising Blue-eyed Jewellery

Tonto Dikeh is in a phase of her life where she just wants to live and doesn’t really care for the opinion of others.

The actress and mother of one responded to critics of a new ad she posted on her page on Saturday, February 25.

Tonto who had professed herself as being a Christian in the past, had put up a post where she advertised a certain Blue-eyed jewellery believed to bring luck and success to users of the charm.

Some folks had called out the actress, stating that she was too godly to be advertising such on her page and she had responded that she felt exactly the same about all of the things she had gone through in her life.

Tonto Dikeh added that at this point in her life, she’s just wants to live and will do anything that will bring her money asides from prostituting. She kindly requested those who have a problem with her new phase of life to get off her page.

