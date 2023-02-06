Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tonto Dikeh Rescued by Neighbours After Home was Plunged into Darkness

Celebrity

Tonto Dikeh is feeling the bite of the current cash crunch and failure of many alternative channels to carrying out transactions.

The actress and mother of one took to her verified Instagram account to lament after her home was plunged into darkness on Sunday, due to the failure of her banking app.

Tonto Dikeh shared that on Sunday evening, her electricity unit finished and though she was at it for over 6 hours, she couldn’t login.

Due to this failure, she was unable to buy units of electricity. She added that she does not have an ATM, hence,  couldn’t buy diesel and cannot even get a hotel to lodge.

Following her lamentation on Instagram, neighbours and folks stepped in to help her. Tonti Dikeh revealed that in less than # minute, she had 30 offers and as at the time she was writing, already had over N400,000 worth of electricity units, thanks to her neighbours and a certain Mr Fekomi.

Latest

Politics

Naira Swap Deadline: Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara Govs drag FG to court

0
Worried by the effects the Central Bank of Nigeria...
News

Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy – Ex-Israeli PM

0
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says he received...
News

Indian Guru, ‘godman’, making headlines over miracle cures

0
India is home to thousands of religious gurus, but...
News

Hardship, bad governance all over – Punch Editorial

0
It is a very miserable time to be a...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Naira Swap Deadline: Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara Govs drag FG to court

0
Worried by the effects the Central Bank of Nigeria...
News

Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy – Ex-Israeli PM

0
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says he received...
News

Indian Guru, ‘godman’, making headlines over miracle cures

0
India is home to thousands of religious gurus, but...
News

Hardship, bad governance all over – Punch Editorial

0
It is a very miserable time to be a...
Celebrity

Beyoncé Writes Thank You Message to Fans Following Grammy Wins

0
Beyoncé is beyond grateful to her beyhive for always coming through for her and had more than enough reasons to thank them
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Naira Swap Deadline: Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara Govs drag FG to court

Emmanuel Offor -
Worried by the effects the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s naira redesign policy is having on the residents of their states, the governments of...
Read more

Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy – Ex-Israeli PM

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says he received a promise from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will not kill his Ukrainian counterpart. Bennett...
Read more

Indian Guru, ‘godman’, making headlines over miracle cures

Emmanuel Offor -
India is home to thousands of religious gurus, but a controversial new "godman" has been making headlines for the past fortnight. Supporters of Dhirendra Krishna...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: