Tonto Dikeh Rescued by Neighbours After Home was Plunged into Darkness

Tonto Dikeh is feeling the bite of the current cash crunch and failure of many alternative channels to carrying out transactions.

The actress and mother of one took to her verified Instagram account to lament after her home was plunged into darkness on Sunday, due to the failure of her banking app.

Tonto Dikeh shared that on Sunday evening, her electricity unit finished and though she was at it for over 6 hours, she couldn’t login.

Due to this failure, she was unable to buy units of electricity. She added that she does not have an ATM, hence, couldn’t buy diesel and cannot even get a hotel to lodge.

Following her lamentation on Instagram, neighbours and folks stepped in to help her. Tonti Dikeh revealed that in less than # minute, she had 30 offers and as at the time she was writing, already had over N400,000 worth of electricity units, thanks to her neighbours and a certain Mr Fekomi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...