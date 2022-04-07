Tonto Dikeh Replies Ada Karl, Calls Her Bitter

Tonto Dikeh has replied Ada Karl over her public call out of a 15-year-old debt.

The actress tackled her colleague via her Instagram stories after the latter asked that she pay the N80,000 owed her.

Dikeh accused Karl of being bitter despite the years that have passed and said that if it got down to getting physical, she would sure best her former friend up.

Tonto went on to brag about being “Rich Rich” but insisted on not owing anything. She however noted that if Ada Karl wanted payback for the help she rendered her when she was starting out in the industry, she could just say so.

She made a note to tell Karl to heal and asked that she sends her account details to her management for reimbursement.

