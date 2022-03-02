Tonto Dikeh Reacts to News of Teacher Raping 6-Year-Old Pupil

Everyday it’s another sad story of how a caregiver physically or sexually assaulted students under his/her care and like the rest of us, Tonto Dikeh is tired.

The former actress and mother of one took to her Instagram story to react to the viral news of a male teacher raping a 6-year-old pupil and the school trying to allegedly cover it up.

Tonto Dikeh enjoined parents with infant children to ensure that they bathe their kids whenever they get back home from school to check for signs of physical and sexual assault.

She noted that assaulted children get threatened with death and more and may be afraid to speak up about whatever ordeal they have gone through.

She decried the current situation with Nigerian schools employing rapist, cultists, pedophiles and sex offenders as care givers to vulnerable children and parents ending up carrying the burden of guilt for using their hard earned money to destroy their kids unknowingly.

