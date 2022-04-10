Tonto Dikeh Reaches Out to NDLEA in Order to Kick Off War Against Drug Initiative q

Tonto Dikeh is expanding her humanitarian services to include a war against drugs.

The actress and political appointee tagged the NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) in an Instagram post, intimating the agency on her plans to kick off a “Drug Free State of Mind” campaign in some universities and secondary schools across the country..

Tonto Dikeh noted that all she requires of NDLEA is to carry out a comprehensive drug test on her as her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri as at one time during their social media ruckus, accused her if being an addict.

She added that she had the funds and everything else required to kick off the campaign and would appreciate feedback on her request from the agency.

Dikeh shared that she heard from NDLEA and has been appointed a director to handle her request.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...