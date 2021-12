Tonto Dikeh has outed many of her celebrity colleagues about the lengths they go to maintain their fake lifestyles.

The actress and mother of one exposed entertainers via her Instagram page, revealing how the the lot of them rent money from Bureau De Change guys to show it off on the gram.

Tonto shared that some spend as much as N300,000 to rent about N5 million, hence no one should be deceived by the osentatious lifestyle showed off by celebrities.

