Tonto Dikeh Offers Empress Njamah Comfort Amidst Nudes Leak

Tonto Dikeh is offering comfort and sympathy to Empress Njamah amidst the blackmail saga with her ex-fiancé.

The actress took to her Instagram to enjoin her colleague to be careful during this period where she’s vulnerable and not accept help from enemies disguised as friends.

This comes after Empress Njamah’s ex-boyfriend created a WhatsApp group here he added bloggers and began releasing nude photos and videos of the actress. The revenge porn move is a fallout of his crux with the actress, whom he allegedly seized her passport and other important documents after he threatened to return all the money and gifts he spent during the course of their relationship.

Blogger, Linda Ikeji raised an alarm days ago about being added to a group where Njamah’s nude photos were being leaked.

Latest

Celebrity

Davido Lavishes Cash on New Custom-made Necklace

0
Davido is trying to enjoy himself as much as he can and has doled out huge cash on a new jewelry piece.
Celebrity

Mr Eazi Details How He Met Fiancé, Temi Otedola

0
Mr Eazi shared the origin of his love story with fiancée, Temi Otedola.
Celebrity

Singer Chike Acquired Multi-million Naira Mansion, Shows Off ‘Babies’

0
Chike has become the latest  celebrity to acquire a multi-million Naira mansion and join the elite gang of homeowners in Lagos.
Celebrity

Omah Lay Teases Deluxe Version of Album, ‘Boy Alone’

0
It looks like it's all gas, no brakes for Omah Lay this new year as he seems to be already hard at work, cooking something delicious for his fans.

