Tonto Dikeh Mourns Death of “Sweetest Soul” She’s Ever Known

Tonto Dikeh has been hit by loss once again and is currently grieving the death of someone very dear to her.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the passing of the sweetest soul she has ever known as she questioned why she’s always given the toughest battles.

Tonto Dikeh posted a photo of a singly lot candle against a black background and revealed that she couldn’t describe the pain she was feeling not just for the loss but also the gap between childhood and the future.

She refrained from sharing the identity of the deceased and prayed for strength for everyone currently grieving to be able to rise above the pain.

