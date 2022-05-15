Tonto Dikeh Mocks Ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri Over House Demolition, Promises Not to Stop

Tonto Dikeh is taking perverse pleasure in the current predicament of her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri and she’s letting the world know it.

The actress took to Instagram to rejoice over the demolition of Kpokpogri’s N700 Million mansion by the men of the FCTA (Federal Capital Territory Administration).

The mother of one made a couple of Instagram posts where she not only mocked Kpokpogri but stated in ear language that he was getting what he deserved.

She thanked karma for its timely visit and was quick to remind folks that anyone waiting for her to quit laughing is a joker.

Tonto Dikeh shared that her ex-boyfriend messed with the wrong woman and his ordeal was a fallout of it.

