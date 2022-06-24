Tonto Dikeh Joins Rivers Gubernatorial Race as Running Mate to ADC Candidate

Tonto Dikeh has joined the race to the Government House of Rivers State or 2023 elections.

The actress and mother of one announced that she has been picked as the running mate of Mr. Tonte Ibraye who will be contesting the gubernatorial election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Tonto Dikeh shared the campaign poster on her Instagram page on Friday, June 24, thanking Ibraye for the honour.

She added that their government will be looking to invest massively in social protection as she urged everyone to get their PVC in anticipation.

