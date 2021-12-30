Tonto Dikeh Hopes for Happy Ending as She Breaks Down Her 2021

Tonto Dikeh has confessed that 2021 has been one helluva emotional roller coaster ride for her.

The actress and philanthropist shared her hopes for a happy ending to her story as she has been through it all; love, loss, heartbreak, betrayal, etc.

Tonto Dikeh shared a post via her Instagram handle where she broke down her 2021 and the experiences it brought with it.

“2021 was a Great roller coaster and a beautiful ride.

2021 has been a flight and a fight!!

2021 though has been a happy year(quite conflicting but accurate)!!

2021 was financially a great year but felt like an unproductive year!!

2021 I learnt to lose myself and find myself all in one!!

2021 was a year of Love, betrayal, Great friendship, Good business , broke my own rules, Hurts and so much lessons in between…

2021 was bravery in a soul for me,” she said.

