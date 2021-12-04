Tonto Dikeh Hints that Singer, Lami Philips’ Family Owns Dowen College

Tonto Dikeh along with many Nigerians are grappling with the tragic incident at Down College that claimed the life if 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

The boy who confessed to being severely beaten and forced to drink a chemical mixture by his peers over his refusal to join a cult before he died, would have been a year older today, Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to note that folks will be leaving flowers and gifts outside the gate of the school in celebration of Sylvester’s posthumous birthday.

In her caption to the post, Tonto Dikeh tagged singer Lami Philips and begged her to step forward to speak the truth if indeed her family own the school.

She also went further to note that if the school continues to cover up the crimes perpetuated on its grounds and makes a move to take classes online, then it is being highly disrespectful.

Tonto Dikeh’s comments comes after Ubi Franklin alleged that a celebrity owns the school which is the reason why some of them will not speak up on the issue.

