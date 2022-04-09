Saturday, April 9, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tonto Dikeh Finally Recovers Hilux Van She Bought Ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh has finally taken possession of the Hilux van she bought her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri for his birthday.

The actress who has been engaged in a social media war of words with the businessman since their messy break up showed off the van on her Instagram page.

Tonto revealed she got everything back down to the air fresheners  and intends to fix a siren on the clock and drove it around her estate.

She so announced her 2022 birthday gift to herself, a Lexus 570 which she said is just to prove to folks that she can afford the luxury car.

 

