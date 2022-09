Tonto Dikeh is remembering her late mother on the anniversary of her death.

The mother of one and aspiring politician took to her Instagram to celebrate her late mum on the 34th anniversary of her passing.

Sharing a photo of her late mum, she wrote,

“34 years and count…(sic). Continue to rest in GOD’s GLORY… Out of sight but a major part of my existence. You are LOVED AND CELEBRATED. A QUEEN AND MORE…”

