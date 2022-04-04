Tonto Dikeh and Ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri Trade Heavy Insults on Instagram

Tonto Dikeh and her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri are back to trading insults on social media.

The new phase of their ‘shots’ at each other started on Sunday after the mother of one posted a clip of the ‘politician’ twerking and tagging it as her current mood.

Tonto Dikeh had also made a slight towards Kpokpogri about him belonging to the streets and his privates being for all and sundry.

Naturally, he didn’t find this funny and resorted to name calling, accusing Tonto of sleeping with other women’s husband’s and boyfriends.

Things escalated fast from there with the actress hurling all manner of shade the way of her ex-boyfriend and even revealing that she was ready to go without sleep in order to see their exchange to a satisfactory end.

