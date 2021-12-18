Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky Rip into Each Other, Air Dirty Linen on Social Media

There is definitely no love lost between former best friends, Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh who have taken to social media to drag themselves on its street.

The actress and the popular crossdresser got into it on Friday, December 17 after Bobrisky shaded Tonto in response to the post about celebrities renting money to show off on the gram .

The messy fight which does not seem to be abating anytime soon revealed secrets both former friends had shared with each other when the times were good.

From alleged fake lifestyle, stealing, leaking buttholes and more, accusations and counter accusations were flying around all day.

Read some of the exchanges between them below.

