Toni Tones Promises Fire and Brimstone After $6000 Went Missing from Zenith Bank Account

Toni Tones has promised to raise hell for one of the financial institutions in Nigeria, if the money missing from her account is nit returned.

The actress, singer and multi-facted creative, took to her Twitter account to call out Zenith Bank, after the sum of $6000 went missing from her domiciliary account.

So @ZenithBank has stolen $6000 dollars from my DOM account. Lmao! Zenith Bank, you guys are about to see crazy!” She tweeted.

So @ZenithBank has stolen $6000 dollars from my DOM account. Lmao! Zenith bank, you guys are about to see crazy! — Toni Tones (@iamTONITONES) February 3, 2023

