Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Toni Tones Promises Fire and Brimstone After $6000 Went Missing from Zenith Bank Account

Celebrity

Toni Tones has promised to raise hell for one of the financial institutions in Nigeria, if the money missing from her account is nit returned.

The actress, singer and multi-facted creative, took to her Twitter account to call out Zenith Bank, after the sum of $6000 went missing from her domiciliary account.

So @ZenithBank has stolen $6000 dollars from my DOM account. Lmao! Zenith Bank, you guys are about to see crazy!” She tweeted.

Latest

Celebrity

Actor Dwayne Johnson’s Mother, Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Dwayne Johnson is grateful for his mother, Ata Johnson, after she survived a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Blessing Obasi and Husband Stan Nze Celebrate Mum on 70th Birthday

0
Blessing Obasi and her husband, Stan Nze are both celebrating her dear mother who turned 70 on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Celebrity

May Yul-Edochie Slams Just Austin’s Friend, Sarah Martins with #500 Million Lawsuit Over Doctored Photo and Defamatory Statements

0
May Yul-Edochie isn't taking any insult; perceived or otherwise on her person, lying low as is set to make an example of one Sarah Martins.
Celebrity

“Celebrate You Till I Join You,” 2Baba Remembers Late Sound Sultan

0
It's no news that Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba was best friends with the late Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan during his lifetime, and it looks like he's missing him something fierce this weekend.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Actor Dwayne Johnson’s Mother, Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Dwayne Johnson is grateful for his mother, Ata Johnson, after she survived a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Blessing Obasi and Husband Stan Nze Celebrate Mum on 70th Birthday

0
Blessing Obasi and her husband, Stan Nze are both celebrating her dear mother who turned 70 on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Celebrity

May Yul-Edochie Slams Just Austin’s Friend, Sarah Martins with #500 Million Lawsuit Over Doctored Photo and Defamatory Statements

0
May Yul-Edochie isn't taking any insult; perceived or otherwise on her person, lying low as is set to make an example of one Sarah Martins.
Celebrity

“Celebrate You Till I Join You,” 2Baba Remembers Late Sound Sultan

0
It's no news that Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba was best friends with the late Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan during his lifetime, and it looks like he's missing him something fierce this weekend.
Lifestyle

Iconic designer, Paco Robanne, dies at 88

0
Celebrated perfume and fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Actor Dwayne Johnson’s Mother, Survives Ghastly Car Accident

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Dwayne Johnson is grateful for his mother, Ata Johnson, after she survived a ghastly car accident.
Read more

Blessing Obasi and Husband Stan Nze Celebrate Mum on 70th Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Blessing Obasi and her husband, Stan Nze are both celebrating her dear mother who turned 70 on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Read more

May Yul-Edochie Slams Just Austin’s Friend, Sarah Martins with #500 Million Lawsuit Over Doctored Photo and Defamatory Statements

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
May Yul-Edochie isn't taking any insult; perceived or otherwise on her person, lying low as is set to make an example of one Sarah Martins.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: