Tompolo: Ohanaeze lashes out at Arewa Youths, says protest provocative

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lashed out at the Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups (AAYG), over its opposition to the award of contracts to Mr Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government awarded oil pipeline surveillance contract to Tomoplo, a development that fueled protest from the Northern youths.

The group went as far as asking Buhari to sack Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Adokiye Tombomelye, Group Executive Director, Upstream of the NNPC LTD, over the multi-billion Naira contract.

But reacting, Ohanaeze said the protest from the Northern youth group was unnecessary.

The Igbo group spoke through the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, cautioning the AAYG to stop making provocative utterances.

He said, “it was shocking to see certain persons line up with placards in the name of protest over the pipeline surveillance contract given to Tompolo.

“It is unjustifiable that youths who said they are Nigerians are protesting a contract given to another Nigerian to protect the country’s oil facilities. Were they expecting that the contract should be given to expatriates? Or that it should be given to them? We find their protest provocative and absolutely unwarranted.

“For several months running, Nigeria has been unable to meet its quota in the oil market, and this is largely due to insecurity and sabotage in the oil rich region. Now that the Federal Government has taken the right step to restore the country’s production capacity, why should any well meaning Nigerian oppose the government’s decision?

“We, therefore, advise the AAYG to make deep reflections and avoid further provocative statements in the midst of environmental degradation being suffered by the oil producing States.”

Meanwhile, Okwu has asked Tompolo to factor the youths of the three oil producing States in the South-East- Imo, Abia and Anambra in the sub-contracts.

“An all inclusive approach is quite apt to ensure the total restoration of peace and security in the entire oil region,” he noted.

