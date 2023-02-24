Tomorrow is Election Day – INEC insists

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election will hold as planned on February 25.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu made this known at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

His assurances come a few hours before the presidential poll slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

“Generally speaking, the situation is calm in the country as far as our preparation is concerned,” Yakubu said.

According to him, there has been no incident of insecurity involving the personnel and materials deployed by the commission.

“Voter enthusiasm is high and so too is our determination to conduct credible elections. Tomorrow is election day,” he declared.

By his statement, the electoral chief ruled out any postponement which had consistently characterised Nigeria’s general elections since 2011 but 12am on Saturday is still a long time for any last-minute development.

Historically, INEC rescheduled the 2011, 2015 and 2019 general elections due to security, logistics and operational challenges.

