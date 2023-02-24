Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tomorrow is Election Day – INEC insists

News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election will hold as planned on February 25.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu made this known at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

His assurances come a few hours before the presidential poll slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

“Generally speaking, the situation is calm in the country as far as our preparation is concerned,” Yakubu said.

According to him, there has been no incident of insecurity involving the personnel and materials deployed by the commission.

“Voter enthusiasm is high and so too is our determination to conduct credible elections. Tomorrow is election day,” he declared.

By his statement, the electoral chief ruled out any postponement which had consistently characterised Nigeria’s general elections since 2011 but 12am on Saturday is still a long time for any last-minute development.

Historically, INEC rescheduled the 2011, 2015 and 2019 general elections due to security, logistics and operational challenges.

Latest

Sports

Europa League Last 16: Full Draw

0
The draw for the Europa League round of 16...
Politics

Abia APC denies suspension of Orji Kalu

0
The All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied suspension of...
Politics

INEC suspends Senatorial Election in Enugu East

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended election...
Celebrity

9th AMVCA: Organisers call for Entries

0
MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Europa League Last 16: Full Draw

0
The draw for the Europa League round of 16...
Politics

Abia APC denies suspension of Orji Kalu

0
The All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied suspension of...
Politics

INEC suspends Senatorial Election in Enugu East

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended election...
Celebrity

9th AMVCA: Organisers call for Entries

0
MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa...
Politics

PDG G5 helping Tinubu to victory – Keyamo

0
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Europa League Last 16: Full Draw

Emmanuel Offor -
The draw for the Europa League round of 16 has been completed. Premier League log leaders Arsenal will play Sporting Lisbon, while in-form Manchester United...
Read more

Abia APC denies suspension of Orji Kalu

Emmanuel Offor -
The All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied suspension of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, saying that the purported report was fake. Kalu, who is the former...
Read more

INEC suspends Senatorial Election in Enugu East

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended election in Enugu East Senatorial District. INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu made this known at a media briefing...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: