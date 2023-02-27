Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul in Saudi exhibition

Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul by split decision in arguably the most anticipated eight-round contest in boxing history.

Fury, 23, was the busier fighter, landing more accurate punches and demonstrating his boxing fundamentals.

The former Love Island star, brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was knocked down by YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in the eighth round.

One judge scored it 75-74 to Paul, with the other two scoring it 76-73 to Fury.

“For the past two years this is all that has consumed my life,” an emotional Fury, who has now won all nine of his professional bouts, said on BT Sport.

“Everybody thought I was running scared but tonight I made my own legacy.”

After dedicating the fight to his new-born baby daughter Bambi, Fury added: “This is my first main event, I am going to get bigger and better and if he wants a rematch, bring it on.”

Paul – who lost for the first time in his seventh professional fight – said: “All respect to Tommy, he won. Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses.

“I don’t know if I agree with the judges, it is what it is but that is the boxing world.”

