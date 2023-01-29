Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tom Verlaine, TV Frontman, dies at 73

News

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, who rose to fame in the 1970s New York punk scene as the frontman of rock band Television, has died at the age of 73.

In their heyday, Television scored three UK Top 40 hit singles and were acclaimed for their albums Marquee Moon and Adventure.

But they had more success in Britain than their native US and split in 1978.

Verlaine’s death was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of long-time associate and collaborator Patti Smith.

She did not specify a cause, saying that he died “after a brief illness”.

Verlaine was born Thomas Miller in New Jersey, but adopted his stage name in homage to the French symbolist poet, Paul Verlaine.

After Television split, he released a string of solo albums, with his song Kingdom Come inspiring a rare cover version by David Bowie on his Scary Monsters album.

Television reformed in 1992, releasing a self-titled third album, and were sporadically active in later years, hailed as a prime influence on the alternative rock of the 1980s and 1990s.

Latest

Sports

Djokovic wins Australian Open, levels Nadal’s slam record

0
Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open and...
News

BREAKING: CBN extends deadline for old Naira Notes till Feb 10

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the...
Politics

Sanwo-Olu to boycott Lagos Guber debate, says can’t share stage with PDP

0
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says he would no...
Politics

Tinubu woos Zamfara voters with promise of industrialization

0
The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Djokovic wins Australian Open, levels Nadal’s slam record

0
Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open and...
News

BREAKING: CBN extends deadline for old Naira Notes till Feb 10

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the...
Politics

Sanwo-Olu to boycott Lagos Guber debate, says can’t share stage with PDP

0
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says he would no...
Politics

Tinubu woos Zamfara voters with promise of industrialization

0
The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress...
Politics

Obi vows to eradicate poverty in Borno rally

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Djokovic wins Australian Open, levels Nadal’s slam record

Emmanuel Offor -
Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam men's title by seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas. Serbia's Djokovic started strongly...
Read more

BREAKING: CBN extends deadline for old Naira Notes till Feb 10

Emmanuel Offor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the deadline for the use of the old notes till February 10. CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced...
Read more

Sanwo-Olu to boycott Lagos Guber debate, says can’t share stage with PDP

Emmanuel Offor -
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says he would no longer attend any event where he would share a stage with members of the Peoples...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: