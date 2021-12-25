Tom Holland Slams Martin Scorsese for Criticizing Superhero Films: “He’s Never Made One”

Tom Holland has an apt response for Martin Scorsese who had unkind things to say about superhero movies.

Recall that in 2019, Scorsese caused an uproar when he said Marvel movies are “not cinema.”

Now, speaking in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Holland who plays Spider-Man in No Way Home, spoke about his possible Oscar nomination for that role, and what he thinks about Scorcese’s comment.

“You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” said Holland.

He continued: “I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters—it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art.”

The 25-year-old actor further compared superhero films with smaller budget films, saying that most actors approach superhero films the same way they do any other project.

“When you’re making these films, you know that good or bad, millions of people will see them, whereas when you’re making a small indie film, if it’s not very good no one will watch it, so it comes with different levels of pressure,” he said. “I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson—people who have made the kinds of movies that are ‘Oscar-worthy’ and also made superhero movies—and they will tell you that they’re the same, just on a different scale. And there’s less Spandex in ‘Oscar movies.’”

