Tom Holland Says “We Might Be Ready to Say Goodbye to Spider-Man”

Tom Holland has shared his thoughts about Spider-Man.

The British actor spoke about this superhero amid Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, suggesting that he may be ready to move on from the role of Spider-Man.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,” Holland said to People. “And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

Holland added, “I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”

He continues, saying he’d prefer that the next person to portray Spider-Man take a different approach to the character. “I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” he explained. “We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

