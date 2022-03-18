Tom Hiddleston is Engaged to Zawe Ashton!

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged after three years of dating.

The couple sparked engagement speculation over the weekend after Ashton, 37, appeared at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) wearing a gorgeous ring on her left hand.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple’s engagement whose relationship began after they starred in the 2019 play Betrayal together.

Ashton has been wearing the stunning ring, which features a large oval center stone surrounded by a halo of smaller stones, since late last year.

She wore the vintage-looking design while attending the first gala performance of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club in London in December 2021, and also to the British Fashion Awards in November.

Hiddleston and Ashton made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple back in September 2021, during the 74th Tony Awards. The Loki actor hit the annual ceremony with Ashton by his side, seemingly confirming the romance.

The pair previously starred together in the revival of Harold Pinter’s play Betrayal in 2019.

There, they played a married couple named Robert and Emma opposite Daredevil’s Charlie Cox, whose character Jerry has an affair with Emma.

Hiddleston is known for playing anti-hero Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Ashton is joining the Avengers world with a part in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, in theaters February 2023.

