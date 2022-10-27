Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton as the two have become parents.

The ‘Loki’ star and his actress partner have reportedly welcomed their first together.

Speaking to US Weekly on Wednesday, a source close to the couple said,

“Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy.

“They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

Back in June, it became public that the “Mr. Malcolm’s List” star was expecting a baby.

The then-pregnant actress’ budding belly could be seen in a Sabina Bilenko Couture gown at the premiere of the film.

News of the couple’s expanding family came the same month that Hiddleston, 41, confirmed their engagement. “I’m very happy,” the actor told the Los Angeles Times.

