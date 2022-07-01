Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Have a Baby on the Way!

Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together!
Just weeks after the ‘Loki’ actor confirmed he had popped the question to his lady, she debuted a huge baby bump on the red carpet at the premiere for her new film, ‘Mr Malcolm’s Meat’
Zawe, 37, looked stunning on Wednesday night in a glittering gold, off-the-shoulder ensemble at the premiere in New York City.
Underneath her glittery gown what appears to be a growing baby bump could be seen, as she flashed a smile and posed with her co-star Freida Pintofor ahead of heading inside for the film premiere.
The British star accessorised the striking floor-length dress with matching sparkly silver heels, pendant earrings and her huge engagement ring from Tom.
Zawe’s pregnancy will be the first child for both her and Tom Hiddleston.