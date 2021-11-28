Tom Ford Reviews ‘House of Gucci’, Says it Left Him ‘Deeply Sad for Several Days’

Tom Ford is not very happy with the way he was portrayed in the new movie, House of Gucci.

The designer published his review in Air Mail, in which he shared his opinion about the crime drama centered on the Gucci family. The movie star Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and more.

Ford, who served as the designer label’s creative director in the ’90s, said at times the movie felt like a Saturday Night Live sketch. He wasn’t sure whether it was “a farce or a gripping tale of greed.”

He wrote that “the film is…I’m still not quite sure what it is exactly, but somehow I felt as though I had lived through a hurricane when I left the theater. I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?”

He also criticizes the film for its lack of character development.

“I was deeply sad for several days after watching House of Gucci, a reaction that I think only those of us who knew the players and the play will feel,” he explained of the saga that ended in Maurizio Gucci’s murder in 1995. “It was hard for me to see the humor and camp in something that was so bloody. In real life, none of it was camp. It was at times absurd, but ultimately it was tragic.”

He however praised Adam Driver.

“Adam Driver, the leading man of the moment, gives a subtle and nuanced performance. He is the calm in the eye of the storm that swirls around him as his fellow actors all battle to see who can chew up the most scenery,” said Ford said.

He continued, “But the true star of the film for me is Gaga. It is her film, and she steals the show. In her often over-the-top portrayal of Patrizia Gucci, her accent migrates occasionally from Milan to Moscow. But who cares? … When she is on-screen, she owns the frame—not an easy task with so many seasoned and talented cast members vying for our attention. Too many, in fact.”

