Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” Rakes in $248 Million inOpening Weekend, the Biggest in His Career

Congratulations to Tom Cruise!

The actor’s new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, has begun the biggest opening of his career: Deadline is reporting that it earned $151 million in four days in the United States and $248 million worldwide.

This movie is the sequel to the 1986 Cruise film. Its success also marks the biggest Memorial Day weekend in film since 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, which earned $153 million in the United States during the same time frame when it was released.

USA Today adds that Steven Spielberg’s 2005 film War of the Worlds, which opened to $64 million, was Cruise’s previous largest opening weekend.

“If you thought movies were dead, go see Top Gun: Maverick and then let me know what you think. This film heralds the return of the summer blockbuster, and is a catalyst that will accelerate demand for moviegoing like an F-18 breaking the sound barrier,” Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, said in a statement. “There’s no way you sit in a theatre, with a huge screen and chest-pounding speakers, and come away thinking there’s any other way you want to experience Top Gun: Maverick, and our hats are off to Tom Cruise, Joe Kosinski, and their fearless creative team for what they’ve accomplished.”

