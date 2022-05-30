Monday, May 30, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” Rakes in $248 Million inOpening Weekend, the Biggest in His Career

Congratulations to Tom Cruise!

The actor’s new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, has begun the biggest opening of his career: Deadline is reporting that it earned $151 million in four days in the United States and $248 million worldwide.

This movie is the sequel to the 1986 Cruise film. Its success also marks the biggest Memorial Day weekend in film since 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, which earned $153 million in the United States during the same time frame when it was released.

USA Today adds that Steven Spielberg’s 2005 film War of the Worlds, which opened to $64 million, was Cruise’s previous largest opening weekend.

“If you thought movies were dead, go see Top Gun: Maverick and then let me know what you think. This film heralds the return of the summer blockbuster, and is a catalyst that will accelerate demand for moviegoing like an F-18 breaking the sound barrier,” Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, said in a statement. “There’s no way you sit in a theatre, with a huge screen and chest-pounding speakers, and come away thinking there’s any other way you want to experience Top Gun: Maverick, and our hats are off to Tom Cruise, Joe Kosinski, and their fearless creative team for what they’ve accomplished.”

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: